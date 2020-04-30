Short Interest in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) Drops By 6.7%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,700 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 386,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Shares of SMHI stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.13. 4,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.67. SEACOR Marine has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $15.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.09.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 41.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%.

In other news, Director Charles Fabrikant acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00. Also, CEO John M. Gellert purchased 25,000 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 108,922 shares of company stock valued at $618,517. 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

