Short Interest in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Rises By 11.0%

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the March 31st total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Patrick Duff acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Lustig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Insiders have purchased 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,070 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 357.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

SEE stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.62. The company had a trading volume of 51,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.98.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

