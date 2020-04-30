Short Interest in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Drops By 11.9%

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the March 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $322,800.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,393,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,091,824.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $37,031,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after buying an additional 630,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 14,292.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after buying an additional 443,067 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Select Medical by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after purchasing an additional 357,910 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Select Medical by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 734,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 311,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEM traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 30,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Select Medical from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Select Medical from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

