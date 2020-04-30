Short Interest in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Declines By 9.4%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,790,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 88,090,000 shares. Approximately 14.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.22. 13,971,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,532,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.77 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWN. Bank of America boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

