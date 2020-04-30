Short Interest in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Declines By 6.6%

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $5.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.34. 71,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,505. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.14. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Stryker has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

