Short Interest in Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Grows By 12.1%

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 889,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.20. 845,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,533. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $517.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SGRY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub lowered Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 184,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 92,624 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 74,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

