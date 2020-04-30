Short Interest in Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Drops By 8.6%

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,070,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,254,498.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,975 shares of company stock worth $172,134. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYME. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. 11.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, April 25th.

TYME stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,227. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $149.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.55. Tyme Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

