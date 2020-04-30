Short Interest in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Rises By 9.6%

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,470,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 10,470,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

VST opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.84. Vistra Energy has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Vistra Energy will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $246,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

