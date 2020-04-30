Short Interest in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Decreases By 7.5%

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 9,930,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Welbilt stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $621.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The firm had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

WBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf purchased 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $45,009.64. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,341.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Johnson acquired 10,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $85,571.68. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the first quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 282,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 113,445 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

