ShowHand (HAND) Price Tops $0.0000

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit and Mercatox. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $9,224.41 and $5,585.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.23 or 0.02375463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00193768 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00062048 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042514 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, Mercatox, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

