Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of SILC stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.40. 1,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,276. Silicom has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Silicom had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodstock lifted its holdings in Silicom by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock now owns 15,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 18,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 36,151 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 23,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 23,951.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 62,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

