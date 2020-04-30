SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SilverBow Resources stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 329,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $18.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $69.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.70 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 39.72% and a return on equity of 31.95%. Research analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities cut SilverBow Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 472.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

