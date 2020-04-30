Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

In related news, Director James M. Kilts purchased 88,500 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $2,016,030.00. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan purchased 10,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $231,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,442.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 238,869 shares of company stock valued at $4,663,971. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 540.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2,146.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.85. 1,362,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,611. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.89. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.