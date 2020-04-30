Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Raised to $28.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SIX. Wedbush reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.95.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,362,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,172. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.76. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.75 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,815,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $512,143. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $18,528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,494,016 shares of company stock valued at $41,264,882. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 17.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 53.8% during the first quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $337,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 18.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

