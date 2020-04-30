SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Short Interest Down 8.9% in April

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 289,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other SJW Group news, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $343,715.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $44,887.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,853 shares of company stock valued at $447,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJW. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on SJW Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of NYSE:SJW traded down $2.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.59, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.28.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.97 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

