Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $103.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,801. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $128.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.61. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,028,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $970,490,000 after acquiring an additional 147,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $345,730,000 after purchasing an additional 154,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,685,000 after purchasing an additional 186,512 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after purchasing an additional 595,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $224,353,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

