Source Energy Services (TSE:SHL) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Firstegy

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Source Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$68.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.33 million.

