Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Posts Earnings Results

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.67%.

Shares of SOMC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 508. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.66. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $39.80.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southern Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, passbook savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

