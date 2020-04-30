Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $23.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.73. 22,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,169. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $221.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.58.

SMBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

