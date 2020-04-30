Sphere (SPHR) Trading Up 10.6% This Week

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Sphere has a market capitalization of $651,398.06 and approximately $283.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032314 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037632 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,802.26 or 1.00778938 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00069521 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000649 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

