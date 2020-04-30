Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the March 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 319,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,112,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after acquiring an additional 206,758 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,585,000 after acquiring an additional 164,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spire by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,469,000 after acquiring an additional 127,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 402.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 113,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

SR traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.62. 17,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. Spire has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.95. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

