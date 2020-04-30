Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Spirit of Texas Bancshares earned a news sentiment score of 2.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $189.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Robert S. Beall bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelda Luce Blair bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,188 shares of company stock worth $484,865 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

