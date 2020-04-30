Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Spotify from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Spotify from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.86.

Shares of SPOT traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,828. Spotify has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $163.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.25. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Research analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 40.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 27.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 479,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 104,595 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the first quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 100.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

