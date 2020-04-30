Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $189.00

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $172.00 to $189.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPOT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Spotify from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spotify from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.86.

Get Spotify alerts:

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,118,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.27 and a beta of 1.40. Spotify has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $163.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.25.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Spotify by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,720,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,054 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Spotify by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 302.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.