Sprague Resources (SRLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Sprague Resources to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $999.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.54 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 25.26%. On average, analysts expect Sprague Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SRLP stock opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $319.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.30. Sprague Resources has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 242.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

