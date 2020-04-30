St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS STJPF traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.25. 2,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,651. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $16.15.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

