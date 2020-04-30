StableUSD (USDS) Market Cap Reaches $774,485.74

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One StableUSD token can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00010761 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $774,485.74 and $143,049.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.84 or 0.02363076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00193345 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00061856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042323 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000176 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD's total supply is 90,000,550,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,798 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

