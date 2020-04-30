Stacy L. Taylor Sells 19,580 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 19,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $591,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 592,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,772. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 946,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,300,000 after buying an additional 618,353 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,071,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,072,000 after buying an additional 535,571 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 601.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,889,000 after buying an additional 369,397 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,654,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 529,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after buying an additional 316,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

