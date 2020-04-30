Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Short Interest Down 12.7% in April

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,100 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 426,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price target on Standard Motor Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMP traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.67. 15,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $55.85.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.31 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 5.09%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Standard Motor Products news, EVP Dale Burks sold 4,164 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.