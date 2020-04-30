Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) Short Interest Down 8.8% in April

Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 99,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of SXI traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.86. 33,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,207. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.36. Standex Int’l has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $81.69.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $190.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Standex Int’l will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Standex Int’l’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Standex Int’l during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Standex Int’l by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Standex Int’l in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Standex Int’l by 96.2% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Standex Int’l in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SXI shares. TheStreet downgraded Standex Int’l from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sidoti decreased their target price on Standex Int’l from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

About Standex Int’l

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

