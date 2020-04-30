Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s previous close.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.72. 15,174,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,842,250. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

