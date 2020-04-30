Starwood Property Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 45,035 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,811% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,547 call options.

STWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:STWD traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 328,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,425. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.85%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 218,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 66.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.