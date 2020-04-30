Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Warren G. Lichtenstein purchased 11,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $62,612.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 94,922 shares in the company, valued at $522,071. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,329 shares of company stock worth $148,416. 57.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 70,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 28,082 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,082,000. 29.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $130.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $14.09.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $364.17 million during the quarter.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

