Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Sterling Construction in a report released on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $346.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.00 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STRL. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sterling Construction from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

STRL stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $273.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Messer purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 1,100.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 255,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 35,312 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

