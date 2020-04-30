Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target to $23.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.39. 1,458,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $675.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $40,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $110,096.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,146.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 580.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

