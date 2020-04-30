STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.95.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,343 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 454.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,901 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 64,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 10.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

