Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 30th (A, AVTR, BAS, BSX, HUM, IAG, KBR, LHA, MTLS, OSK)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 30th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target cut by Cfra from $57.00 to $39.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price lowered by CSFB from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €45.00 ($52.33) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price increased by CSFB from $42.00 to $43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target increased by CSFB from $400.00 to $423.00. CSFB currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target increased by CSFB from $30.00 to $31.00. CSFB currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €6.10 ($7.09) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $15.50 to $14.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price trimmed by CSFB from $83.00 to $82.00. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its target price lowered by CSFB from $46.00 to $43.00. CSFB currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target raised by CSFB from $125.00 to $130.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target boosted by Cfra from $55.00 to $61.00. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target raised by CSFB from $152.00 to $165.00. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target increased by Cfra from $286.00 to $297.00. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target reduced by CSFB from $87.00 to $79.00. CSFB currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target increased by CSFB from $79.00 to $84.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

