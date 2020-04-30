Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Short Interest Down 12.4% in April

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,300 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the March 31st total of 520,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 322,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of SRI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,943. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $535.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.63. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). Stoneridge had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Stoneridge will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens cut their price target on Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 26.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

