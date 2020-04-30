Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,800 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 437,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 20,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,338. The firm has a market cap of $927.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.15. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $333.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.52%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 218.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 324,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 89,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 88,546 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 94,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 20.3% during the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 117,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

