Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

INN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial raised Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Shares of INN stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,295. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $582.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.87.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $133.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Summit Hotel Properties’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,954,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,069,000 after buying an additional 231,830 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,270,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,696,000 after buying an additional 153,523 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,357,000 after buying an additional 388,947 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,413,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,118,000 after buying an additional 500,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 363.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,939,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,271,000 after buying an additional 2,305,566 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.