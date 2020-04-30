Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 45.60% from the company’s current price.

SUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Summit Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Longbow Research reduced their target price on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.37.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

SUM traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.11. 1,732,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,624. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $25.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.