Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Update

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 583,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 1,051,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.61 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 83.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

