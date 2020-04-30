Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Outperform Rating from SVB Leerink

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $197.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TDOC. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.30.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $175.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.77 and a 200-day moving average of $107.27. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $53.46 and a one year high of $203.85.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Goldstein sold 15,723 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $2,656,243.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,045.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,252 shares of company stock worth $28,476,438 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 82.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

