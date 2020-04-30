SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWMAY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SWMAY traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.95. 2,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,081. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.72.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

