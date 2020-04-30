Sycomore Asset Management Buys 10,000 Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ferrari accounts for approximately 3.7% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,557,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,368,000 after acquiring an additional 46,184 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,696,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,788,000 after acquiring an additional 164,794 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Ferrari by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,259,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,973,000 after purchasing an additional 187,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $194,265,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ferrari by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,128,000 after purchasing an additional 367,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $157.25. The stock had a trading volume of 430,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,275. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.57 and a 200 day moving average of $161.31. Ferrari NV has a twelve month low of $127.73 and a twelve month high of $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.2351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.13.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

