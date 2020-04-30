Sycomore Asset Management Buys 20,000 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 417.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $61,227,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,229,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.30. 3,852,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,808. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 9.18%. Progressive’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,749,333.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

