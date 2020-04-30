Sycomore Asset Management Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.6% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,034,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 93,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,021,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.67. The stock had a trading volume of 20,085,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,915,797. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $511.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TH Data Capital lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

