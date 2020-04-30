Sycomore Asset Management Invests $1.61 Million in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $238.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.73.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.40. 2,442,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.