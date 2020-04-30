Sycomore Asset Management Invests $2.16 Million in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. Iqvia accounts for 1.0% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at $5,408,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.59. 1,790,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,534. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $969,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.06.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

