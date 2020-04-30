Sycomore Asset Management Invests $2.24 Million in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. Camden Property Trust comprises 1.1% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $2,528,151.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,106,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.07.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.07. 1,604,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.88.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.